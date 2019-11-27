Jose Mourinho shocked by Tottenham Hotspur's players last night

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 4-2 winners over Olympiacos to seal their progress in the Champions League last night.

Jose Mourinho has told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League match against Olympiacos, that he was shocked by how low his side were on confidence last night.

Tottenham were abject in the first-half of the contest against their Greek opponents, after an early goal seemed to rock them.

Spurs went behind in the first five minutes and never fully recovered, as Olympiacos raced into a 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes.

Mourinho’s side then looked panicked in possession, as they rushed to try and get back into the game.

Tottenham were guilty of consistently giving the ball away under little pressure, and only after Dele Alli grabbed a goal just before half-time did they start performing to their potential again.

Tottenham ended up running out 4-2 winners in the contest, after a fine second-half performance.

And Mourinho admits that he was taken aback by just how low on confidence his Spurs side looked.

“It was hard, they are a good team,” Mourinho said. “They attack our self esteem and self confidence. I didn’t expect our boys to feel this kind of pressure, playing at home.

“Obviously not the best result in the past few months, it’s attacked their self esteem and self confidence and been a tough time.

“More than the change and the tactical talk it was about keeping calm and believing in ourselves.”

Tottenham’s squad should be feeling more and more confident now, as they have proven their powers of recovery.

Mourinho has won his first two games in charge at Spurs, and there has been plenty of encouraging signs during that time.

Tottenham are now through in the Champions League, with last night’s three points sealing their qualification.