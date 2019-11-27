Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham's atmosphere last night

Tottenham Hotspur came back against Olympiacos to pick up the three points and seal their progress to the next round of the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho has praised the atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur’s ground last night to Football London, as his side came from behind to win against Olympiacos.

Tottenham started very poorly in their match against their Greek opponents, and were 2-0 down within the first 20 minutes of the contest.

However, Spurs produced a fine comeback, as they showed their powers of recovery.

And Mourinho was pleased that Tottenham’s fans stuck by their side and were positive throughout, as he felt it really helped encourage his players.

“The fans were fantastic because the reaction was to not put more pressure on them,” Mourinho said.

“It was really to support them. Then the way they reacted to the second half, the preparation of the second half, they came from behind, to go with everything and knowing that a draw would give us qualification, because Bayern were winning, we knew that.

“So the draw wouldn't have been a drama because we'd qualify, but not to accept the draw, to go for more, go for the victory, go in search of not just the qualification, but in search of happiness and self esteem and confidence and we did that.”

Tottenham started their comeback with Dele Alli scored from close range just before half-time, and they then produced a relentless second-half display.

A brace from Harry Kane and a wonderful strike from Serge Aurier provided Tottenham with the victory, as they sealed their progress to the next round.

Mourinho has now made a very positive start to life at Spurs, with the Lilywhites winning both games that he has been in charge for.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Bournemouth.