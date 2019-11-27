Quick links

Jordan Henderson admits two of his Liverpool teammates were 'gutted'

John Verrall
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool applauds the fans as he is substituted off during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in...
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson and Mo Salah missed out on the opportunity to represent their nations through injury.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Huddersfield Town at Anfield on October 28, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Jordan Henderson has admitted to Liverpool’s official website that Mo Salah and Andy Robertson were both ‘gutted’ to miss out on playing for their countries over the international break.

Both Roberson and Salah received some criticism when they stayed at Liverpool for treatment over the recent international break.

There were some accusations that the pair were putting club football before international matters.

However, Henderson insists that his Liverpool teammates really wanted to represent their nations.

 

And the England international has praised the hard-work that the pair put in to be fit enough to make Liverpool’s squad at the weekend.

“Mo and Robbo were gutted to miss their games because of ankle knocks and in truth lesser pros wouldn’t have been able to appear on our teamsheet at the weekend,” Henderson said.

“Again, their determination to contribute in whatever way possible means both made themselves available for the match.”

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool holds off Joel Ward of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London,...

Robertson actually started for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Salah was kept on the bench.

The Reds won 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the end, with Roberto Firmino striking a late winner.

Firmino’s goal ensured that Liverpool kept their eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table in tact.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are next in action later this evening when they take on Napoli.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

