Joey Barton has stated that he'd like to manage Everton, fans issue straightforward response

Joey Barton is a boyhood Everton fan and he is currently the manager of Fleetwood Town.

Everton fans are completely against Joey Barton becoming their next manager or their manager one day after he expressed interest in the role.

Former Premier League midfielder Barton, 37, is currently managing League One side Fleetwood Town, and amid pressure on current boss Marco Silva, several names are being touted for the Goodison Park job.

Barton made it clear that he would like to manage Everton one day, and whilst he never played for the club, the controversial Englishmen is a boyhood Toffees supporter, speaking to The Blackpool Gazette.

Whilst Barton won't be replacing Silva anytime soon, he is doing a stellar job at Fleetwood and it wouldn't be a surprise if he is managing at a higher level in years to come.

But Everton supporters want him to stay well away from Goodison Park as they think it would be 'ludicrous' to ever consider him.

During his career, Barton would on a number of occasions find himself being involved in controversial situations and it seems as though that has followed him into his managerial career.

Whilst there is a lot of talk about who is going to replace Silva, he is still Everton's manager and he will be hoping to shut his critics up when the Toffees take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at the weekend.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to Barton's comments about the Toffees managerial job:

Jesus christ ? — Thomas King (@ThomasK20484867) November 26, 2019

* checks date...Nope.Not April the first...* — torreblue (@torreblue) November 26, 2019

Not a cat in hells chance — Clare Silman (@silman_clare) November 26, 2019

He'd be doing a Cantona into the Kop End him mate — Michael (@MichaelW1878) November 26, 2019

Wouldn't want him anywhere near our club. — Paul (@pdwyer1987) November 27, 2019

Ludicrous. — Kieron Osborne (@Kosborne2462) November 27, 2019