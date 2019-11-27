Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter, some Aston Villa fans respond

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish starred in his side's match against Newcastle United on Monday.

Jack Grealish has received huge praise from Aston Villa fans, after he reflected on his side’s victory over Newcastle United on Monday.

Grealish posted yesterday evening crediting Villa’s performance in the contest, as they picked up a 2-0 victory.

Great performance from the boys yesterday and a much needed win. Villa park under the lights Looking forward to another big game Sunday! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/7H26L0DOpS — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) November 26, 2019

Dean Smith’s side were the dominant force for much of the contest, with Grealish the standout player on the pitch.

Newcastle simply could not deal with the playmaker’s movement and skill, as he helped Villa to victory.

And claret and blues fans were so pleased to have Grealish back in their team.

The king off villa park Jack loved like nobody else #AVFC — Drew Walsh (@drewwalsh32) November 26, 2019

Awesome work from you and the rest of the team Captain! Great cheeky little assist for Hourihane's goal. More on Sunday please! ⚽ — Naomi Burke (@NaomiBu89617938) November 26, 2019

Artistry every week lad. — Dan Bardell (@danbardell) November 26, 2019

Well play jack you played great , it's good to have you back , maybe you might score against United on Sunday. #up the villa @JackGrealish1 — Henry Morrison (@HenryMo00273344) November 26, 2019

You was was head and shoulders above every player on the park. Another captains performance well done UTV — stuart avfc hart (@AvfcHart) November 26, 2019

Jack were nowhere near without you in the squad you make such a difference you are so worthy off the captaincy utv — simon lambert (@simonlambert33) November 27, 2019

Grealish has missed the last few weeks with injury, but he seems to be back to full match sharpness already.

Villa’s win over Newcastle has pushed them up to 15th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Manchester United.