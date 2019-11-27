Quick links

Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter, some Aston Villa fans respond

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish starred in his side's match against Newcastle United on Monday.

Jack Grealish has received huge praise from Aston Villa fans, after he reflected on his side’s victory over Newcastle United on Monday.

Grealish posted yesterday evening crediting Villa’s performance in the contest, as they picked up a 2-0 victory.

Dean Smith’s side were the dominant force for much of the contest, with Grealish the standout player on the pitch.

Newcastle simply could not deal with the playmaker’s movement and skill, as he helped Villa to victory.

 

And claret and blues fans were so pleased to have Grealish back in their team.

Grealish has missed the last few weeks with injury, but he seems to be back to full match sharpness already.

Villa’s win over Newcastle has pushed them up to 15th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Manchester United.

