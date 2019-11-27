Is David Attenborough in Frozen 2? Fans are adamant of a familiar voice

Frozen 2 has hit cinemas and fans are adamant they can hear the voice of David Attenborough in the film.

At long last, Frozen 2 has slid its way into cinemas and just about manages to live up to the expectations of fans of the record-breaking first film from 2013.

Our lovable cast of heroes all return and are faced with a new threat that could see Arendelle destroyed if action isn't taken quickly.

While Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad's iconic voices return, a number of fans have been left convinced that another familiar voice has been added for Frozen 2.

The voice in question is that of David Attenborough, the legendary presenter and natural historian, but is it really him that fans can hear voicing Pabbie the Troll King?

A sample of Pabbie's dialogue can be heard in the trailer below.

Is that David Attenborough's voice?

No.

Despite the voice of the Troll King Pabbie sounding an awful lot like David Attenborough's dulcet tones, it is, in fact, not the legendary presenter's voice that fans can hear.

Well then who is it?

The actor who has been cast as Pabbie the Troll King is Ciarán Hinds, who also played the same role in 2013's first film.

For his role as Pabbie, Ciarán Hinds has certainly perfected his impression of David Attenborough as his voice, especially in the trailer, sounds almost identical so it's easy to see why fans are convinced that they've heard Attenborough in the Disney sequel.

What else has Ciarán Hinds been in?

Ciarán Hinds has had a long and storied acting career since his debut role in 1977's Out of the Past TV series.

The 66-year-old Northern Irish actor boasts over 110 roles to date with some huge name on his CV.

In just the last 10 years alone, Ciarán Hinds has appeared in the likes of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 as Aberforth Dumbledore, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Game of Thrones where he appeared as Mance Rayder and, of course, 2013's Frozen.

Frozen 2, featuring Ciarán Hinds, is out now at cinemas after releasing on November 22nd, 2019.

