How to vote for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019

With 2019 coming to an end, the annual BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is now right around the corner.

As another year of incredible sporting action draws to a close, the BBC's annual Sports Personality award comes into view.

The 2019 award will be a hard one to call as there is plenty of top sporting talent among the nominees this time around.

Athletics stars, a Formula One world champion and a Cricket World Cup winner all stand ready to take home the award this year.

But just how can you vote for the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year?

When is the ceremony?

The 2019 Sports Personality of the Year award will take place on the evening of Sunday, December 15th and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The event itself will be held at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen and will see Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding taking on presenting duties during the programme.

Tickets for the event sold out within five minutes of going on sale which means 10,000 people will be present to witness the crowning of the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year.

Who's nominated?

Taking centre-stage in 2019 are the nominees for Sports Personality of the Year and it's a list that features some true sporting icons of the past 12 months.

The 2019 nominees are:

Dina Asher-Smith | Athletics - Won 200m gold and 4x100m silver at the 2019 Athletics World Championship.

Lewis Hamilton | Formula One - Won his sixth world championship in 2019, making him the second most successful driver in the sport's history behind the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson | Athletics - Won the heptathlon at the 2019 World Athletics Championship.

Alun Wyn Jones | Rugby Union - Led Wales to Grand Slam glory in the Six Nations and was awarded with player of the championship.

Raheem Sterling | Football - The Manchester City superstar, who regularly speaks out against racism, was a key figure in the blue's domestic treble in 2019, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Ben Stokes | Cricket - Stokes was a vital part in England's Cricket World Cup-winning campaign and also single-handedly won England the third Ashes Test after a stunning 135-not out innings at Headingley.

How to vote!

Voting for the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year will take place during the live broadcast on December 15th.

Voters will be able to cast their vote over the phone or online with full details of the number and site to visit set to be confirmed on the night during the broadcast.