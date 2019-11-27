How did Everton's Kieran Phillips fare for Sheffield United on Tuesday?

HITC Sport caught the Everton striker in action for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Everton's Kieran Phillips played the full 90 minutes as Sheffield United lost Tuesday's mini Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Phillips was making his second appearance on trial with Everton's Premier League rivals.

And the teenage striker had three sights at goal before Sheffield United succumbed to a late Preslav Borukov strike against Sheffield Wednesday.

His first and second were instinctive first-time efforts from close range, both of which were held by the Owls goalkeeper, Josh Render.

Phillips later rose above his marker to head down a right-wing cross into the path of his teammate, Jake Young, but the Blades striker's effort cleared the crossbar.

And the same outcome greeted Phillips' improvised flick from a left-wing centre on the stroke of half-time - although his attempt was closer to going in.

The teenager's second half was significantly quieter, with a lack of service perhaps mostly to blame, as the once-prolific Everton youth team player failed to add to last week's goal against Bolton Wanderers.

And whether or not Sheffield United will pursue their interest in Phillips, whom The Liverpool Echo reports Everton are expecting to leave in January, remains unclear.