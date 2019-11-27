Quick links

Everton

Sheffield United

Premier League

How did Everton's Kieran Phillips fare for Sheffield United on Tuesday?

Aiden Cusick
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captains Paul Glatzel of Liverpool and Kieran Phillips of Everton lead their teams onto the pitch at the start of the U18 Premier League game at The...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HITC Sport caught the Everton striker in action for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captains Paul Glatzel of Liverpool and Kieran Phillips of Everton lead their teams onto the pitch at the start of the U18 Premier League game at The...

Everton's Kieran Phillips played the full 90 minutes as Sheffield United lost Tuesday's mini Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Phillips was making his second appearance on trial with Everton's Premier League rivals.

And the teenage striker had three sights at goal before Sheffield United succumbed to a late Preslav Borukov strike against Sheffield Wednesday.

 

His first and second were instinctive first-time efforts from close range, both of which were held by the Owls goalkeeper, Josh Render.

Phillips later rose above his marker to head down a right-wing cross into the path of his teammate, Jake Young, but the Blades striker's effort cleared the crossbar.

And the same outcome greeted Phillips' improvised flick from a left-wing centre on the stroke of half-time - although his attempt was closer to going in. 

A general view of Bramall Lane beofre the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Brentford at Bramall Lane on August 5, 2017 in Sheffield, England.

The teenager's second half was significantly quieter, with a lack of service perhaps mostly to blame, as the once-prolific Everton youth team player failed to add to last week's goal against Bolton Wanderers.

And whether or not Sheffield United will pursue their interest in Phillips, whom The Liverpool Echo reports Everton are expecting to leave in January, remains unclear. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch