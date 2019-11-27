'He looks heavy': Jermaine Jenas comments on Spurs' Eric Dier

Eric Dier was subbed after 28 minutes of Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League win.

Jermaine Jenas has questioned whether Eric Dier is fit, commenting that the Tottenham Hotpsur midfielder looks too heavy.

Dier was subjected to a bit of humiliation on Tuesday night as Spurs boss Jose Mourinho took him off within half-an-hour of the 4-2 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Tottenham, who have qualified for the knockout phase of the competition, were two goals down at the time and the arrival of Christian Eriksen seemed to give Mourinho's side a new lease of life.

The 25-year-old didn't have a brilliant first game under Mourinho in the 3-2 win at West Ham this past weekend either.

And former Lilywhites star Jenas said during his commentary on BT Sport that Dier appeared to be carrying a bit of extra timber.

He said: "You'd be fuming. You'd be absolutely fuming to be taken off after 28 minutes. But I have to say, watching the game, he would be one that you would take off.

"He looks heavy and looks a bit sluggish out there and maybe they need a bit more creation rather than somebody so defensive in the game."

Whether Dier is overweight or not is one thing, but he did certainly look sluggish and it'll be fascinating to see whether he can come back from this.

Mourinho didn't set out to humiliate the England international, but it happened nonetheless and it remains to be seen if he comes away with any mental scars as a result.