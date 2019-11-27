Has Eric Dier blown his chance under Mourinho already?

Tottenham midfielder was substituted after just half an hour.

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier had been billed as one of the biggest winners after Jose Mourinho was appointed as manager.

It took less than two games for this narrative to be ripped to shreds.

Dier was substituted half an hour into Tottenham's first Champions League game under Mourinho.

He was hooked off with Spurs trailing 2-0, and he was replaced with Christian Eriksen.

While it was in part a tactical change with Spurs needing to attack to get back into the game, it was a damning assessment of Dier.

He was brought into the team to shield the defence. After Tottenham conceded two early goals, Dier had already failed his main task.

Dier has had a poor 12 months. He has played irregularly, and struggled with health and fitness.

Mourinho promoted him back to the role of first team starter based not on merit, but on the player he was a couple of years ago.

He isn't at that level right now, and Mourinho has found that out the hard way.

Tottenham made the harsh change necessary to get back into the game, but you can question the long term effect this may have on Dier.

It will dent his confidence at a crucial time, being substituted in humiliating fashion in front of the home crowd.

Dier has gone from one the big winners of Mourinho's arrival to one of the losers in an instant.