Quick links

Leeds United

Reading

Glenn Murray thinks Stuart Dallas should be thanking his Leeds teammate Jack Harrison

Amir Mir
Leeds United's Stuart Dallas breaks during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United left it late to secure a valuable three points against Reading in the Championship last night.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison (centre) breaks away from Reading's Chris Gunter (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November...

Glenn Murray thinks that Stuart Dallas should have been thanking Jack Harrison in the Leeds United dressing room after he criticised the Northen Irishman for his miss during his sides 1-0 win over Reading last night. 

It was a tough encounter for Marcelo Bielsa's men, who couldn't really create enough clear cut chances against a very well drilled and organised Reading side. 

Before Harisson netted the winner, Dallas missed a glorious chance at the near post as his shot ended up hitting the side netting rather than going into the back of the net.

 

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (26/11/19 10:10 pm), Brighton striker, Murray thinks Dallas should have been thanking Harrison for saving his blushes for that earlier miss. 

"I think his first port of call in the dressing room would be thanking Jack Harrison after that miss," Murray told Sky Sports Football. 

"He's got to score. You get told that at a young age '[hit it] back across the keeper'. And he's just blazed it. I think he's had a rush of blood to the head and missed it." 

Leeds United celebrate the goal of Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Whilst it wasn't another free-flowing performance from Leeds, it is a display that the fans will perhaps very much like because it is these types of games that will help them earn promotion.

They showcased champions-like quality against Reading and if they can continue that trait for the rest of the season then there's no doubt why they shouldn't earn promotion to the promised land.

As things stand, Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table, but all of that can change tonight if West Brom are able to pick up all three points against Bristol City. 

Marcelo Bielsa , manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch