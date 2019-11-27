Glenn Murray in awe of high-flying Leeds United man Ben White

Ben White is on a season-long loan at Leeds United from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has spoken in absolute awe of Leeds United defender Ben White and stated that it doesn't surprise him how well he is performing in the Championship.

Centre-back White is on a season-long loan from Brighton and Murray shared how the high-flying Leeds man once impressed him when they were training together.

As things stand, White will return to his parent club at the end of the season and re-join Murray at the Amex Stadium, but if Leeds earn promotion then it'll increase their chances of signing him on a permanent basis.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (26/11/19 start at 7:30 pm), Murray sang the praises of White before and after he helped Leeds to a 1-0 win over Reading last night.

“It's absolutely no surprise to me [at how well White's playing],” Murray told Sky Sports. “Not long ago, at training with Brighton, he would often step in front of me and I would think 'who is this kid? And he's gone out and doing fantastic at Leeds.

“He has stepped into some big boots in Pontus Jansson, and to step into there and lead by example at such a tender age. He's agile. He's very, very composed on the ball and I think that's why Bielsa likes him. But we think a lot of him at Brighton.

On his performance: “He steps in with such authority and composure for a young lad it's fantastic play. I felt when Leeds were struggling to break Reading down, he tried to set the tempo of the team by stepping in and creating overloads in the final third. I thought he was fantastic.”

As mentioned above, Leeds secured all three points against Reading on the road as Marcelo Bielsa's side moved back to the top of the table.

In what was a tough game for Leeds, ball-playing defender White stood out as he carried the ball out on a number of occasions against a very well drilled Reading side.

In the end, it was Jack Harrison who headed home a late winner, as Bielsa will be pleased with the three points and the clean sheet.