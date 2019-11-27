Glenn Hoddle claims Tottenham defender looked confused against Olympiacos

Tottenham Hotspur picked up a 4-2 victory in the Champions League last night, as they came from behind to secure the three points.

Glenn Hoddle has told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League match last night, that Danny Rose looked confused against Olympiacos.

Rose was partly at fault for both goals which Spurs conceded in the contest, with the left-back still not at his best in his first start under Jose Mourinho.

Rose gave away possession for Olympiacos’s first goal with a heavy touch, and then he allowed his marker to get away from him from a corner for the Greek side’s second.

Rose was designated to mark the front post by Mourinho, but he failed to do the task.

And Hoddle questioned whether Rose had ever been put in that position at set-pieces before, as he looked so bemused by the role he was given.

“He’s too square. He looks confused! I don’t know if he’s played that position before,” Hoddle said.

“He has to stay in front of any striker, that’s his job! He looks as if he’s surprised. He might never have been put at the front post before.”

Thankfully for Rose, Tottenham still managed to come back from behind to claim the three points.

A brace from Harry Kane and goals from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier rescued Tottenham, as they sealed their progress to the next round of the competition.

Rose could actually be in for a run of starts at Spurs, as Ben Davies is struggling with injury.

However, the experienced full-back will surely need to improve, if he is to hold off the challenge of Ryan Sessegnon, who could also take his place in Tottenham’s team.