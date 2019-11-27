Who was Gary Rhodes' wife? Touching tributes pour in for the celebrity chef

The news has shaken the culinary community and beyond.

Through it all, Gary Rhodes had his loving wife by his side.

The English restaurateur and celebrity chef has been idolised by foodies and culinary enthusiasts for so many years, appearing across such shows as MasterChef, MasterChef USA and Hell's Kitchen.

But of course, there was also Rhodes Around Britain, a show of his own.

Although he competed on BBC's Great British Menu and lost out on the win to Atul Kochhar in 2006, he went on to achieve even more grand success, owning four restaurants and boasting his very own line of cookware - and that's just for starters.

His adoration of wholesome British food was downright infectious, and anyone who watched him at work felt inspired to get in the kitchen and create something to make people feel good. Sadly, he has moved on...

Chef Gary Rhodes photographed at the Hyatt Regency in Delhi.

Gary Rhodes passes away

As reported by the BBC, Gary has tragically passed away at the age of 59.

The same source includes that a family statement confirmed his passing on Tuesday, November 28th 2019, saying that he went "with his beloved wife Jennie by his side".

Continuing, the statement read: "The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Gary opened the doors of his first restaurant back in 1997, and his legacy is firmly cemented after over two decades of exceptional craft. We're also sure to highlight that he was made an OBE - and Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - in 2006 too.

(L-R) Celebrity chefs Heston Blumenthal, Michel Roux Jr and Gary Rhodes observe chefs preparing a meal of Brill Cherubin as they compete in the final round to win a 'Roux Scholarship' at...

Gary Rhodes' wife

Gary Rhodes was married to Jennie Rhodes, who was at his side as he passed. The pair share two children - Samuel and George.

According to The Sun, they met while Gary was studying at a catering college in Kent, and it's worth including that he was chosen as the student of the year in 1979 at said Thanet College (as it was formerly known).

They married in 1989, now having spent three wonderful decades together. Across his career, they have been photographed at numerous public events, and although he was thoroughly engaged with his work at all times, Jennie always remained supportive and understanding.

Twitter tributes pour in for Gary Rhodes

So many touching tributes have surfaced on Twitter since Gary's passing.

Gordon Ramsay recently tweeted: "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx."

One admirer wrote: "I’m in tears at such sad news today and I for one am gutted. He was a major player in my early influence to cook. RIP Gary and love and thoughts with Jennie and the boys."

Similarly, Ainsley Harriott added: "So sad to hear the news about Gary Rhodes. A true culinary icon and a lovely man. Sending my love and thoughts to his wife Jennie and their boys. RIP, my friend. xx."

He had so many fans, friends and will be sorely missed.

