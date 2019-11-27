Frank Lampard provides fitness update on Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has endured a difficult season so far, and hasn't featured since October.

Frank Lampard has admitted to Football London that Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is still recovering from injury.

Barkley created headlines again this week, as he was pictured out partying during the international break.

The 25-year-old is still trying to shake off an ankle injury for Chelsea, and hasn’t featured since the middle of October.

And Lampard suggests that Barkley’s ankle is still playing up whenever he shoots in training.

“I don’t think it’s a terrible thing that he’s done but all Ross needs to do now, he’s had an injury and he’s still kind of carrying the injury – he still gets a bit of pain on shooting – so he just has to work his way back in,” Lampard said.

“In terms of the fitness thing, he trained well and I certainly don’t hold anything against my players. I like Ross, he’s firmly one of my players and I think it was something he needs to show all his reactions on the pitch.”

Barkley has endured a difficult season at Chelsea so far this term, and has faced criticism on numerous occasions.

The England international could face a real fight to earn a place back in Chelsea’s team when he does return to full fitness, as Lampard’s options in his position are plentiful.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is gradually edging closer to full fitness, while Mason Mount has caught the eye, and even Billy Gilmour is breaking through from the youth team.

Chelsea are next in action later this evening against Valencia, but Barkley is not in Lampard’s side’s squad.