Frank Lampard defends Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has racked up 10 goals for Chelsea so far this season.

Frank Lampard has suggested to Football London that he doesn’t agree with criticism of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has made a wonderful start to life as Chelsea’s main striker this season, and currently sits right near the top of the Premier League scoring charts.

The youngster has 10 goals in the league already, but there has been some accusations that Abraham isn’t doing enough for Chelsea in the big games.

The England international has failed to score against Manchester United, Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City so far.

But Lampard does not agree with claims that the Chelsea forward isn’t scoring enough against top level opponents.

"No, because it depends what you classify as a big game,” Lampard said, when asked whether Abraham needed to score more in 'big games'.

“If you want to talk about Lille away in a difficult Champions League game then that's a big game for me. If you want to talk about every game in the Premier League then that's a big game for me. If you want to classify the top six in the Premier League then who are the top six? From week to week it changes.

“So Tammy scored a big number of goals. He is second in the Premier League rankings for a reason. He scored a goal in Europe, he scored for his country recently. There's absolutely no fear to that.”

Lampard has always backed Abraham throughout his time at the helm at Chelsea so far, and it seems likely that the 22-year-old will continue to lead the line for the Blues.

Although Chelsea do have the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud to call upon, Abraham appears to have made himself first choice.

Chelsea are in action later this evening, when they take on Valencia in the Champions League.