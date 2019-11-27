Meet the cast behind the Final Space voices - Netflix gem boasts animation royalty!

In space, everybody can hear you laugh.

The Final Space cast returns to Netflix for a sensational second season.

Arguably, we're living in a new golden age of animation, with the likes of Big Mouth, F For Family, Rick and Morty and more coming to the foreground.

It's a great time to be a cartoon fanatic, and although we love the old reliables like The Simpsons and South Park, animation has become far more ambitious and diverse lately.

As you can tell from the earlier list, Netflix is a great place to indulge, offering some of the very best titles available right now. We're also very confident in asserting that Final space is one of them...

Final Space season 2 triumphs!

The fans couldn't be happier with the new batch of episodes.

One recently tweeted: "Just finished watching the last episode of #FinalSpace Season 2 on #Netflix & it was amazing. Loving the story, can't wait to see what happens next in Season 3."

Just as pleased, another fan added: "I just finished watching season 2 of final space... wow that final is just awesome, @OlanRogers please tell me that there's going to be a season 3..."

Although happy with season 2, this fan offered some hopes for the next: "While I love Final Space and it's characters, I REALLY hope season 3 sidelines some of the OG cast a bit. I love Gary & Lil Cato, but I want to see Quinn, Fox, & Ash take centre stage."

Final Space cast

The show has so much love, and honestly, the cast is simply perfect. Check them out below!

Olan Rogers: As well as being the show's creator and a writer, he supplied the voices for the show's two biggest characters - Gary Godspeed and Mooncake - as well as the likes of Tribore Menendez, David Dewinter, Jeff, Fraskenhaur, Digital Gary and more. Yeah, colour us impressed!

David Tennant: Often cited as the best Doctor Who actor, David does a terrific job here voicing The Lord Commander/Jack.

Fred Armisen: This former Saturday Night Live cast member supplies the voices for such characters as KVN, Eduardo, Overlord, Queen, Groom, Evil KVNs, Mega KVN and Key Guardian.

Tom Kenny: He's animation royalty. Why? He is the iconic voice of Spongebob Squarepants! Need we say more... well, go on then. In Final Space, he voices HUE, SAMES (Carl, Hank, Orson, Noodles, Rob, Boobs), Dewinter Son, Helper Stevil, Sceptim, Melido, Thud and more.

Tika Sumpter: She played Angela Payton in both Ride Along 1 & 2 and boasts a wealth of work. Here, she voices Nightfall, Quinn Ergon, Fake Nightfall, Cookie Wife, Melanie Dewinter and Harp Graven.

More Final Space cast members!

Let's take a look at some more, shall we...

Steven Yeun: Any The Walking Dead fans? Of course there are. Steven is perhaps best known for playing Glenn in the hit horror series but has since appeared in a range of excellent films, including Mayhem, Okja, Sorry to Bother You and Burning. He's an incredibly talented individual, and in Final Space, he flexes his talent voicing Little Cato, Infinity Guard Captain, Helper Assistant, Death Cookies, Mr. Graven, The Blade and more.

Ron Perlman: Well known as Hellboy in Guillermo del Toro's two efforts, Ron nails it as John Goodspeed but also as the Burner Tribe Leader.

John DiMaggio: Considering he voiced Bender in Futurama and Jake the Dog on Adventure Time, we don't need to dwell too much on John's talents. Final Space's Terk, Dr. Bluestein, Superior Stone, Tera Con PA and more are all the better for having him aboard.

Coty Galloway: He voices Avocato, Viro and Tera Con Officer.

For more cast, be sure to head over to IMDb, there are seriously so many talented people involved in the series.

