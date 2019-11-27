Fans think Everton wanted Graham Potter after Brighton extension

Brighton & Hove Albion have given Graham Potter a contract extension, with Everton seemingly looking at potential Marco Silva replacements.

Brighton & Hove Albion fans think that Graham Potter’s contract extension at the club is a sign that Everton were interested in him.

Everton still have Marco Silva at the helm currently, but it is no secret that he is under extreme pressure.

The Toffees appear to be assessing their options to replace Silva, and Brighton’s Potter may well have been on their radar.

Potter did an impressive job at Swansea City last season and has earned praise for the job he has done at Brighton so far.

The Seagulls acted yesterday to hand Potter a massive contract extension until 2025, despite him only joining them in the summer.

And Brighton supporters think that the move was made to put off Everton from attempting to come in for their manager.

I think its to ward off interest from Everton. Or to earn more money if he decided to move. God knows why he would. — Adam Mitchell (@adam8mitchell) November 26, 2019

I'm going to put 2 and 2 together and suggest that Brighton have been approached for his services.



And then I'll get 5 and suggest that it was Everton who did the approaching — Christopher (@s_l_christopher) November 26, 2019

Assuming everton made an approach — FPLewyHewy (@FPLewyHewy) November 26, 2019

Extended contract for Potter. (Presumably means Everton or West Ham were sniffing around?) #bhafc — Warwick Smith (@warwicksmith) November 26, 2019

@talkSPORT Graham Potter new contract is because Everton have been sniffing. — who da funk (@worduphomes) November 26, 2019

Am I imagining things or have Brighton given Graham Potter a new contract to ward off interest from another club??!! @Everton Rafa please all day long before we vanish even further into obscurity!!! COYB'S ⚽ — Gavin Lawrence (@Kiddyevertonian) November 26, 2019

With the managerial sack race I see why Brighton are being cautious. Have a feeling Everton approached Potter. https://t.co/ZxmElQblwL — Vida Gustavo (@kenedavies) November 27, 2019

Brighton are currently four places ahead of Everton in the Premier League table, despite spending a considerable amount less than the Toffees.

Potter’s side are next in action against Liverpool at the weekend, while Everton are set to take on Leicester City.