Fans think Everton wanted Graham Potter after Brighton extension

Brighton & Hove Albion have given Graham Potter a contract extension, with Everton seemingly looking at potential Marco Silva replacements.

Ostersund's head coach Graham Potter looks on during the UEFA Europa League Group J football match between Zorya Lugansk and Ostersunds FK in Lviv on September 14, 2017.

Brighton & Hove Albion fans think that Graham Potter’s contract extension at the club is a sign that Everton were interested in him.

Everton still have Marco Silva at the helm currently, but it is no secret that he is under extreme pressure.

The Toffees appear to be assessing their options to replace Silva, and Brighton’s Potter may well have been on their radar.

 

Potter did an impressive job at Swansea City last season and has earned praise for the job he has done at Brighton so far.

The Seagulls acted yesterday to hand Potter a massive contract extension until 2025, despite him only joining them in the summer.

And Brighton supporters think that the move was made to put off Everton from attempting to come in for their manager.

Brighton are currently four places ahead of Everton in the Premier League table, despite spending a considerable amount less than the Toffees.

Potter’s side are next in action against Liverpool at the weekend, while Everton are set to take on Leicester City.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

