Fans react as Aston Villa and Egypt ace Trezeguet nominated for African Player of the Year

The Aston Villa midfielder and Egypt international arrived at Villa Park in the summer.

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet for being nominated for the African Player of the Year awar, the Villa Park's media channel paying tribute to their ace on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who joined Villa in the summer, is part of the 30-player shortlist for the men's award in the 28th edition of the CAF's annual football awards, which will take place on 7 January 2020 in Hurghada, Egypt.

Trezeguet enjoyed a bright 2018-19 season with Kasimpasa, scoring nine goals and registering nine assists in 34 Super Lig appearances (Transfermarkt) and shining for the team despite their relegation battle, finishing just two points clear of the bottom three.

The Egypt international also featured for his country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where he made four appearances, scoring once, after which he joined Villa for a £9million fee (Transfermarkt), with 13 appearances in claret and blue under his belt so far.

Villa's Twitter channel hailed Trezeguet for his nomination and some fans also joined in:

Trezeguet is joined on the 30-player shortlist by Pharaohs teammate and fellow Premier League ace Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who has won the men's title for the last two years.