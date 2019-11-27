Quick links

Ex-Milan defender wants £30m Krzystzof Piatek sold to Everton

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Premier League strugglers Everton could do a swap deal with Serie A powerhouses AC Milan with Piatek potentially exchanging places with Moise Kean.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 3, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan have been encouraged to offer Krzysztof Piatek in exchange for Everton striker Moise Kean by former Rossoneri defender Daniele Daino, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

It’s fair to say Kean has failed to hit the ground running since he moved to Merseyside in a £27 million deal from Juventus. The youngest player to score for the Italian national team since 1958 is yet to get off the mark for The Toffees and he was dropped for a recent clash with Southampton as punishment for his poor time-keeping.

As a result, speculation is swirling that Kean could be on his way back to Italy as early as January with Calciomercato claiming that a swap deal with Poland international Piatek could be on the cards.

 

Piatek was one of the hottest strikers around 12 months ago when he was scoring for fun at Genoa, paving the way for a £30 million move to the San Siro. But the goal have dried up since with Piatek netting just three times in 13 games during a miserable start to the Serie A season.

And Daino, who represented Milan between 1996 and 2002, believes that the seven-time European champions should jump at the chance to get rid of their misfiring number nine.

"The Pole is going through a difficult time,” Daino said. “He is a distant relative of the player seen at Genoa and the one who arrived at Milan. They no longer recognise each other, he finds it difficult to score goals.

Moise Kean of Everton receiving advice from Everton manager

“There could be a swap. Kean is a player who has proven himself in Italy. He has great speed, and the characteristics to fit in at Milan.”

During a stunning introduction to Italian football at Genoa, Piatek became the first player since the legendary Gabriel Batistuta to score in his first seven Serie A matches. And it should not be forgotten that he averaged a goal-every-other-game at Milan between January and May, finishing the 2018/19 season with 22 league goals.

It is far too soon to write Piatek off.

Krzysztof Piatek of Israel on the groundduring the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Israel and Poland on November 16, 2019 in Jerusalem, Israel.

