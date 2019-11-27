Everton reportedly want Flamengo hero Gabriel Barbosa as well as Jorge Jesus

Could Flamengo heroes Jorge Jesus and Gabigol swap the Copa Libertadores winners for Premier League strugglers Everton?

Everton have joined the ever-growing queue of Premier League clubs keen to bring Gabriel Barbosa back to Europe after the striker’s Copa Libertadores heroics, as reported by The Mail.

For the first time since 1981, Flamengo lifted South America’s answer to the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 triumph over River Plate on Sunday. And ‘Gabigol’ etched his name into Brazilian football history by winning the game almost on his own, following up an 89th minute equaliser with a 92nd minute clincher as he channelled his inner-Ole Gunner Solskjaer to seal a scarcely-believable comeback.

In total, Gabriel has scored a staggering 40 times in all competitions this season and that kind of form has not gone unnoticed. Crystal Palace are set to bid £20 million for a 23-year-old still contracted to Inter Milan, according to FC Inter News, while Newcastle United are keen too (Chronicle).

Now, The Mail has thrown Everton and West Ham into the frame. But Gabriel is not the only Flamengo hero potentially on his way to Goodison Park.

The Telegraph reports that the brilliant, bouffanted coach Jorge Jesus has been lined up to replace Marco Silva at Goodison Park – four years after he took Silva’s job at Sporting Lisbon.

One of the most influential and outspoken coaches in the modern game, Jesus has worked miracles throughout his storied career, winning titles with Braga, Sporting, Al-Hilal and Flamengo while turning Benfica into the dominant force of Portuguese football.

The 63-year-old’s most recent achievement, however, was to get the career of ‘Gabigol’ back on track. And should Jesus swap Brazil for Merseyside, don’t be surprised if the striker follows in his footsteps.