Everton fans react on Twitter as Oumar Niasse starts over Ellis Simms at Goodison Park

Everton youngsters were in cup action at Goodison Park last night.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their dismay at seeing Oumar Niasse turning out for the Under-21s at Goodison Park last night.

The 29-year-old has long been out of favour at Goodison Park, his previous first-team game for Everton coming back in December 2018 in the 1-0 defeat away to Brighton, coming off the bench after 80 minutes on that occasion (Liverpool Echo).

Everton boss Marco Silva has included Niasse - who failed to secure a move away in the summer - in parts of certain training sessions but has told the player that he does not feature in his plans this season (Liverpool Echo).

On Tuesday night, Everton U21s boss David Unsworth named Niasse in his starting XI for the Toffees' EFL Trophy clash with Fleetwood Town, while highly-rated teenage striker Ellis Simms was named on the bench.

This caused a lot of frustration amongst many Blues fans, who made their feelings known on social media:

Unsworth needs to sort his head out. Nothing comes out of Oumar Niasse playing over Simms. What’s the point? He clearly doesn’t understand that U23 level is for developing players not give time to those not good enough for the first team — onlyefc (@onlyefc1) November 26, 2019

When sacking Marco, sack Unsworth too. Niasse should have no involvement. Get Simms some game time! — Andy (@AndyCM81) November 26, 2019

@Everton I thought it was under 21,s , Niasse is playing what’s going on , givthe kids a chance, it’s a joke — thomas griffin (@thomasgriffin2) November 26, 2019

Simms development being hindered by Unsworth wanting to win rather than development an improve. Niasse should be nowhere near the u23s — MerseysideBlue (@BlueMerseyside) November 26, 2019

If we play niasse then at least promote Gordon to the 1st team. #clueless. — BIG D (@dino785) November 26, 2019

Mate David unsworth is playing oumar Niasse, blocking Simms development — Simon Joseph Villiers (@simonjv91) November 26, 2019

Everton were competing in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time but were soundly beaten 4-0 by Fleetwood Town, who advanced to the quarter finals at the Toffees' expense.