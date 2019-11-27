Quick links

Everton fans react on Twitter as Oumar Niasse starts over Ellis Simms at Goodison Park

David Unsworth, Manager of Everton U23 looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal and Everton at Meadow Park on February 5, 2018 in Borehamwood, England.
Everton youngsters were in cup action at Goodison Park last night.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their dismay at seeing Oumar Niasse turning out for the Under-21s at Goodison Park last night.

The 29-year-old has long been out of favour at Goodison Park, his previous first-team game for Everton coming back in December 2018 in the 1-0 defeat away to Brighton, coming off the bench after 80 minutes on that occasion (Liverpool Echo).

 

Everton boss Marco Silva has included Niasse - who failed to secure a move away in the summer - in parts of certain training sessions but has told the player that he does not feature in his plans this season (Liverpool Echo).

On Tuesday night, Everton U21s boss David Unsworth named Niasse in his starting XI for the Toffees' EFL Trophy clash with Fleetwood Town, while highly-rated teenage striker Ellis Simms was named on the bench.

This caused a lot of frustration amongst many Blues fans, who made their feelings known on social media:

Everton were competing in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time but were soundly beaten 4-0 by Fleetwood Town, who advanced to the quarter finals at the Toffees' expense.

