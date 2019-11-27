Everton fans react as Toffees Under-21s routed at Goodison Park in EFL Trophy

Everton U21s made it to the knockout stages of the competition but the Toffees youngsters ended up being heavily beaten at Goodison Park last night.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Toffees' Under-21s EFL Trophy clash last night, which saw David Unsworth's side fall to a heavy defeat at Goodison Park.

Everton were competing in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time but were soundly beaten 4-0 by Fleetwood Town, who advanced to the quarter finals at the Toffees' expense.

The hosts found themselves behind after barely 90 seconds on the clock as Paul Coutts' corner was met on the volley by Danny Andrew, the ball flying past Toffees goalkeeper Harry Tyrer from 15 yards out.

Everton set about trying to restore parity and threatened through the likes of Anthony Gordon, Oumar Niasse and Ryan Astley in the first half, while Antony Evans saw a free kick bounce off the post after the interval.

However, the Toffees were punished with a late rally by their opponents as Coutts, Paddy Madden and Wes Burns all struck late on to record an emphatic scoreline against the Goodison Park side.

While Everton's youngsters were up against a solid, experienced League One side, the late collapse and heavy final score rankled with quite a few Toffees supporters, who aren't exactly in high spirits right now given the senior team's poor form under oft-criticised manager Marco Silva.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

