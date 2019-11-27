Everton fans react to new Jorge Jesus rumour

Everton are being linked with Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus.

Everton boss Marco Silva finds himself under increasing pressure at Goodison Park after a disappointing start to the season.

The Toffees lost 2-0 at home to an out-of-form and injury-hit Norwich City side on Saturday afternoon, leaving Silva clinging onto his job.

Everton look set to keep Silva at least until after this weekend's game against Leicester City, but there are a number of managers being linked with replacing Silva.

The latest is Jorge Jesus, with Diario de Noticias in Portugal claiming that Everton have already started talks to bring the Flamengo boss to Goodison Park.

Jesus, 65, just won the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo on Saturday, becoming just the second non-South American boss to do so, meaning he's won two titles this season having also won the Brazilian Serie A.

A successful manager with Benfica in the past, Jesus actually has history in terms of replacing Silva, having taken the Sporting job in 2015, just one day after they sacked Silva.

History could repeat itself if those reports are to be believed, but Everton fans don't appear too keen on the idea of Silva's compatriot arriving on Merseyside.

Some feel it would be a gamble to appoint somebody with no Premier League experience right now, believing that Jesus just isn't what Everton need if they're to sack Silva, with some writing off his success in Brazil by calling it a 'farmers league'.

Jorge Jesus - it’s a No from me. — Silva Out (@JamesBrownEFC) November 27, 2019

So Jorge Jesus, who is 65 years old and never managed in England before is now a hot favourite to land the Everton job, despite there not actually being a vacancy?

Stop the bus and let me off. #EFC pic.twitter.com/Oa3Hnac8zY — Love Everton (@LuvEvertonForum) November 27, 2019

I’m done if this happens — holty (@mickyholt) November 27, 2019

Surely there is no way Jorge Jesus would come to us. Isn't he being linked with the Brazil job? — Ste Hardy (@Ste_HardyEFC) November 27, 2019

A 65 year old PL virgin who can't speak English coming in mid season seems unlikely. — John Merro (@johnmerro1) November 26, 2019

Absolutely no — colin mckillen (@CMckillen) November 26, 2019

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO — Royal Blue #SilvaOUT (@RoyalBlue1878_) November 26, 2019

It’s not the time for employing someone with zero premier league experience. — James1878 (@jamesk8321) November 26, 2019

Not feeling this..... — Paul Hutchinson (@nilsatispjh) November 27, 2019

Would this not be a massive gamble even bigger than Arteta or Howe — Billy (@William69914425) November 26, 2019

I think a minimum requirement should be premiership experience. It's just another name thrown in. — David Lydiate (@liverfocus) November 26, 2019

Now is not the time to be gambling on managers. We are in trouble this season. — Evertonian1878 (@GoodisonL4) November 26, 2019

Done well in a farmers league yeah? — Joshua Murphy (@joshamurphy) November 26, 2019

Respect to the man but Everton going into the unknown ain’t progression in my eyes, it’s just gambling. im out..... — dt (@RyderSezLesbos) November 26, 2019