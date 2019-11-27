Quick links

Everton fans react to new Jorge Jesus rumour

Fans of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton are being linked with Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus.

Everton boss Marco Silva finds himself under increasing pressure at Goodison Park after a disappointing start to the season.

The Toffees lost 2-0 at home to an out-of-form and injury-hit Norwich City side on Saturday afternoon, leaving Silva clinging onto his job.

Everton look set to keep Silva at least until after this weekend's game against Leicester City, but there are a number of managers being linked with replacing Silva.

 

The latest is Jorge Jesus, with Diario de Noticias in Portugal claiming that Everton have already started talks to bring the Flamengo boss to Goodison Park.

Jesus, 65, just won the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo on Saturday, becoming just the second non-South American boss to do so, meaning he's won two titles this season having also won the Brazilian Serie A.

A successful manager with Benfica in the past, Jesus actually has history in terms of replacing Silva, having taken the Sporting job in 2015, just one day after they sacked Silva.

History could repeat itself if those reports are to be believed, but Everton fans don't appear too keen on the idea of Silva's compatriot arriving on Merseyside.

Some feel it would be a gamble to appoint somebody with no Premier League experience right now, believing that Jesus just isn't what Everton need if they're to sack Silva, with some writing off his success in Brazil by calling it a 'farmers league'.

