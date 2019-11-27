Electrifying Stephane Diarra responds to Celtic links in the perfect way

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly want Le Mans winger Diarra.

If Stephane Diarra was a little distracted by speculation that he could be set to make a move across the Channel in the winter, he certainly isn’t showing it.

According to L’Equipe, Celtic have been following the jet-heeled Le Mans winger for a number of years now while he also has a couple of suitors in the Premier League too – namely Newcastle United and Leicester City.

A 20-year-old attacker who has taken Ligue 1 by storm this season, Diarra’s sudden rise to prominence means he is likely to leave Le Mans sooner rather than later. Though club president Thierry Gomez was keen to point out the positives, telling Ouest France that the rumours should be seen as a compliment rather than a threat.

Subscribe

And while Diarra failed to add to his tally of three goals and two assists in the weekend’s 3-3 draw with Caen, the former Rennes youngster once again reminded everyone why he is so highly rated. It was another electrifying performance from a player who is quickly outgrowing the rather small pond that is France’s second tier.

Diarra was even named in France Football’s Team of the Week. And if his match rating of 7/10 feels a little underwhelming, remember that publications on the other side of the channel tend to only hand out 8s and above for truly spectacular performances.

Celtic, Newcastle and Leicester will be hoping that Diarra continues to skin full-backs for fun between now and the new year.