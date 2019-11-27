Report shares Mikel Arteta's stance amid Everton and Arsenal links

Unai Emery and Marco Silva are under pressure in the Premier League with Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta mentioned as a potential replacement.

Manchester City are confident of keeping Mikel Arteta at the Etihad Stadium despite the temptation of taking over at Arsenal or Everton, according to the Mirror (27 November, page 58).

The 37-year-old Spaniard is viewed by many as one of the brightest tactical minds in the game, having spent the last three years honing his considerable potential under the revolutionary Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

As a result, it seems only a matter of time before Arteta, who has assisted Guardiola to successive Premier League titles and a historic domestic treble, becomes a manager in his own right.

With Unai Emery and Marco Silva under increasing pressure, the former midfielder has been mentioned as a potential replacement at Arsenal or Everton. But City, The Mirror believes, remain convinced that Arteta will stay until the summer and see out his fourth season at the Etihad.

Guardiola said on Tuesday that he felt Arteta would follow in his footsteps and become an established first-team coach at the top level but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich would be understandably reluctant to lose his trusted ally with the Premier League title seemingly slipping away.