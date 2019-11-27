Quick links

Report: Everton and Newcastle want Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall

Danny Owen
Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard awiats kick off in the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7, 2019....
Joe Worrall has started all of Forest's Championship games this season to catch the eye of Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle United.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground on October 05, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

Everton and Newcastle United are sending scouts to the City Ground in their droves to keep an eye on Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, as reported by the Mirror (27 November, goals pull-out, page 6).

The homegrown defender has started every one of Forest’s 16 Championship games this season, establishing himself as one of the first names on Sabri Lamouchi’s team sheet and providing a platform for an unexpected promotion push alongside skipper Michael Dawson.

It is fair to say few expected these sort of colossal performances from Worrall when he was struggling for form during a loan spell at Rangers in 2018/19.

 

“I thought Joe Worrall was outstanding,” Gers manager Steven Gerrard told the Sun after England's 2017 Toulon Tournament winning skipper scored in a Scottish Cup clash with Aberdeen.

“It was a Man of the Match performance, and he will be a captain of whatever team he plays for. He is a leader."

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic battles for the ball with Joe Worrall of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow,...

The Liverpool legend obviously saw something that many of the Ibrox faithful didn’t in the 22-year-old. But no one is questioning Worrall’s potential or temperament now, with his performances in garibaldi red reportedly catching the eye of both Everton and Newcastle.

It is no secret that Toffees head coach Marco Silva is desperate for a new centre-back in January, should he last that long, while Newcastle potentially see Worrall as a replacement for the veteran Federico Fernandez, whose contract expires next summer.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford battles with Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

