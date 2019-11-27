Report: Everton and Newcastle want Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall

Joe Worrall has started all of Forest's Championship games this season to catch the eye of Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle United.

Everton and Newcastle United are sending scouts to the City Ground in their droves to keep an eye on Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, as reported by the Mirror (27 November, goals pull-out, page 6).

The homegrown defender has started every one of Forest’s 16 Championship games this season, establishing himself as one of the first names on Sabri Lamouchi’s team sheet and providing a platform for an unexpected promotion push alongside skipper Michael Dawson.

It is fair to say few expected these sort of colossal performances from Worrall when he was struggling for form during a loan spell at Rangers in 2018/19.

“I thought Joe Worrall was outstanding,” Gers manager Steven Gerrard told the Sun after England's 2017 Toulon Tournament winning skipper scored in a Scottish Cup clash with Aberdeen.

“It was a Man of the Match performance, and he will be a captain of whatever team he plays for. He is a leader."

The Liverpool legend obviously saw something that many of the Ibrox faithful didn’t in the 22-year-old. But no one is questioning Worrall’s potential or temperament now, with his performances in garibaldi red reportedly catching the eye of both Everton and Newcastle.

It is no secret that Toffees head coach Marco Silva is desperate for a new centre-back in January, should he last that long, while Newcastle potentially see Worrall as a replacement for the veteran Federico Fernandez, whose contract expires next summer.