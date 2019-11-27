Olympiacos coach gives his assessment of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham

Spurs came from 2-0 down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in a thrilling Champions League clash with Dele Alli, Serge Aurier and Harry Kane all scoring.

Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins claims that his side made Jose Mourinho suffer during Tuesday’s dramatic Champions League clash in North London, while speaking to SDNA.

The Greek giants appeared to be hurtling towards a famous win away at last season’s runners-up when Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo gave the visitors a shock two goal lead inside the first 20 minutes during Mourinho’s first home game since replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

But Spurs came roaring back in a sensational second half performance, Harry Kane scoring twice while Dele Alli and the reborn Serge Aurier also found the net as Mourinho masterminded a 4-2 comeback win.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United coach deserves huge credit for changing things up before the half hour mark, replacing the sluggish Eric Dier with Christian Eriksen, who silenced his critics with the sort of inspirational performance which reminded everyone why he remains one of Europe’s most gifted play-makers.

And fellow Portuguese Martins, while disappointed to see his side throw away what would have been a glorious victory, still took plenty of pride out of forcing Mourinho to rip up his blueprint in the first half.

"We really started well and Mourinho made changes when he suffered. He had to intervene to help his team,” said the former Vitoria Guimaraes coach.

“We know that when you play at Tottenham, there are times you have to endure. We expected that we come under pressure. We knew we had to be cool and make sensible decisions.”

Who knows, Olympiakos might have held on if it wasn’t for a crucial mistake from Tunisia international Yassine Meriah, who blotted an otherwise superb display which a sliced clearance which handed Alli a giftwrapped goal on the stroke of half time.