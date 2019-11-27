Quick links

Liverpool reportedly hold talks with Kai Havertz's agent

Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga wonder-kid Kai Havertz could reportedly end up in the Premier League with Liverpool.

The race for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz is hotting up with Sport Bild reporting that his agent has held 'concrete talks' with Liverpool.

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp has been a big fan of Havertz for a while now. Liverpool have been linked with the elegant playmaker for around two years now but, after a staggering 2018/19 season at the Bay Arena, they are far from the only suitors. 

 

Havertz is arguably the most coveted young midfielder on the planet right now with Sport Bild reporting that his representatives have been in discussions with six other clubs; Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Havertz is apparently a big fan of Mauricio Pochettino and could potentailly follow the Argentine to Munich should he replace Niko Kovac in the Allianz Arena dugout.

Pochettino’s ‘intense’ style of football reportedly left Havertz impressed but, if it's intensity that he wants, there are few better coaches to work under than Jurgen Klopp.

Havertz, who netted 20 goals in 42 games in all competitions last season to earn comparisons with Michael Ballack, is valued at £70 million, according to ESPN.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

