Gianni Alioski's cameo has Leeds fans saying the same thing

Leeds United beat Reading 1-0 in a tough Championship clash at the Madejski with Jack Harrison once again the hero for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

With Reading defending in numbers and Leeds searching for inspiration in the final third, a drawn-out slog of a clash at the Madejski on Tuesday night was crying out for Gianni Alioski.

And sure enough, the mad little winger with his peroxide tips and the engine of a Scalextric car came whizzing onto the pitch with 25 minutes to go an immediately breathed fire into a tepid encounter.

Alioski is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea but there’s no doubting his passion or his commitment to the cause. Fellow winger Jack Harrison, the much-maligned Man City loanee who is quickly becoming a match-winner, once again made the difference with a late headed winner but it wouldn’t have been possible without that wild eyed maniac in the middle of midfield.

It was Alioski who started that flowing counter attack as Leeds ripped Reading apart and opened up their diligent defence for the first time in the entire game.

He might not have the subtlety or the class of Mateusz Klich but this was a game crying out for something a little more raw and unrefined.

Who else thought Alioski made an impact when he came on? Hasn’t been great this season when he’s played but last night he done well tbf. — Harry (@HarryFoleyLUFC) November 27, 2019

Thought Alioski made a difference when he came on #lufc — Ryan (@RPlufc93) November 26, 2019

He was very direct. I was hoping for a Shack attack but Alioski has given us another positive option! — Richard (@TheHamburger) November 27, 2019

Ben White MOTM (again)

His performances almost go under the radar at this stage because we have such high expectations of him



Costa excellent, I think he's earned his place back in the starting 11



Alioski actually was top class at CM too, could argue that he changed the game — Bielsa Ball (@BallBielsa) November 26, 2019

Think Alioski made a big difference, upped the tempo. Proper slog, definitely time to pump it up #lufc — GirlsKnowFootballToo (@GKFT) November 26, 2019

Alioski switched that game up massively may I add — Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) November 26, 2019

Think Alioski injected some much needed energy at the right time tonight. Costa seems to be better from the bench for some reason. #lufc — The Scratching Shed (@TSSLUFC) November 26, 2019