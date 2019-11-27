Quick links

Gianni Alioski's cameo has Leeds fans saying the same thing

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United beat Reading 1-0 in a tough Championship clash at the Madejski with Jack Harrison once again the hero for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

With Reading defending in numbers and Leeds searching for inspiration in the final third, a drawn-out slog of a clash at the Madejski on Tuesday night was crying out for Gianni Alioski.

And sure enough, the mad little winger with his peroxide tips and the engine of a Scalextric car came whizzing onto the pitch with 25 minutes to go an immediately breathed fire into a tepid encounter.

Alioski is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea but there’s no doubting his passion or his commitment to the cause. Fellow winger Jack Harrison, the much-maligned Man City loanee who is quickly becoming a match-winner, once again made the difference with a late headed winner but it wouldn’t have been possible without that wild eyed maniac in the middle of midfield.

Leeds United celebrate the goal of Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

It was Alioski who started that flowing counter attack as Leeds ripped Reading apart and opened up their diligent defence for the first time in the entire game.

He might not have the subtlety or the class of Mateusz Klich but this was a game crying out for something a little more raw and unrefined.

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

