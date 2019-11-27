Quick links

Freddie Ladapo's purple patch rubs salt into Sunderland's wounds after summer links

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Southend United at Stadium of Light on November 2, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland reportedly wanted to sign Freddie Ladapo before League One rivals Rotherham United made him their new record signing.

Freddie Ladapo of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Rotherham United at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Tuesday 17th September 2019.

As if Sunderland fans weren’t frustrated enough, a striker they could and perhaps should have signed during the summer transfer window has scored four goals in the space of just three days.

Freddie Ladapo had endured a slow start to life at Rotherham United but the Millers’ record signing is certainly making up for lost time right now.

 

The 26-year-old showcased his predatory instincts to tap home twice from close range as Darren Moore’s side came from two down to beat MK Dons on Saturday.

And, on Tuesday night, he added another brace to his tally away at Portsmouth, reacting quicker than anyone to fire another loose ball into the net before converting a second half penalty at Fratton Park.

Ladapo has now scored more goals since Saturday than Will Grigg, the £4 million Sunderland misfit, has managed in his last 26 League One fixtures for the Black Cats. Talk about a damning statistic.

Will Grigg of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow on October 26, 2019 in Shrewsbury, England.

According to the Northern Echo, the Wearside giants were hoping to snap up the £500,000-rated Ladapo when a proposed move to Portsmouth fell through in June. Shortly after, however, he was being unveiled by Rotherham United instead.

And with Sunderland slipping down the table under Phil Parkinson as Grigg continues to toil in front of goal, Ladapo’s sudden purple patch really rubs salt into the wounds.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Southend United at Stadium of Light on November 2, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

