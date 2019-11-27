Everton and Manchester City reportedly want the new Joshua Kimmich

Dennis Geiger is shining in the Bundesliga alongside the Bayern Munich star but does a move to the Premier League beckon with Everton or Manchester City?

Players with the talent and versatility of Joshua Kimmich are few and far between.

At the age of just 24, Kimmich has already lifted three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and earned 48 caps for the German national team.

And, in with another season or two of top level experience under his belt, Kimmich could soon be the best deep-lying midfielder in the world game. Or the best right-back, depending on where this ultimate jack-of-all-trades ends up hanging his hat for club and country.

So any young player worth his salt should be proud to be compared with a man who (whisper it) might just prove to be a more complete version of Philipp Lahm.

But, blessed with a passing range and reading of the game that belies his 21 years, it was only a matter of time before comparisons were drawn between Hoffenheim’s Dennis Geiger and Bayern’s number 32.

"Dennis is a good lad. My first impressions were one of a polite and shy guy, but in a good way. He's a real live-wire on the pitch. With a few more improvements, he can be like Joshua Kimmich,” Geiger’s former Hoffenheim team-mate Sandro Wagner told the Bundesliga’s official website.

Sport1 claims that both Everton and Manchester City are hoping to lure Geiger to the Premier League in the new year and a quick glance at the stats shows why.

The Germany U21 star already has three assists to his name in the Bundesliga this season, while boasting an 85 per cent pass completion rate and an average of 2.2 key passes per game. Geiger has a long way to go before he can match the exceptional Kimmich, however, though he's certainly on the right track.