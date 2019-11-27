Quick links

Derby County fans react on Twitter to Tom Lawrence display against Fulham

Giuseppe Labellarte
Tom Lawrence of Derby County in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium on August 20, 2019 in Derby, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
The Derby County winger missed a sitter early on as the Rams failed to build on their Pride Park win at the weekend.

A number of Derby County fans have been commenting on Twitter during and after their Championship clash with Fulham, with Tom Lawrence one of the outfield players getting criticism.

The Rams were hoping to build on their weekend win over Preston at Pride Park but Lawrence missed an absolute sitter within the first five minutes for Phillip Cocu's side, scuffing his shot in the box.

That missed opportunity ended up being a sign of things to come, with Fulham taking the lead not long after through Bobby Reid, who slotted home following Aboubakar Kamara's inviting cross.

 

 

Derby were under the cosh for much of the rest of the game and conceded twice more, Aleksandar Mitrovic netting his 13th league goal of the season and Tom Cairney adding a late cherry on top.

While Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos copped a lot of flak for his display, Lawrence very much had an off day following his early missed chance, and some of the Pride Park faithful gave their thoughts on social media.

Here is some of the reaction:

The result saw Derby slip to 13th in the Championship table, with QPR up next on Saturday at Pride Park.

A general view of Pride Park Stadium on July 27, 2013 in Derby, England.

