Derby County fans react on Twitter to Tom Lawrence display against Fulham

The Derby County winger missed a sitter early on as the Rams failed to build on their Pride Park win at the weekend.

A number of Derby County fans have been commenting on Twitter during and after their Championship clash with Fulham, with Tom Lawrence one of the outfield players getting criticism.

The Rams were hoping to build on their weekend win over Preston at Pride Park but Lawrence missed an absolute sitter within the first five minutes for Phillip Cocu's side, scuffing his shot in the box.

That missed opportunity ended up being a sign of things to come, with Fulham taking the lead not long after through Bobby Reid, who slotted home following Aboubakar Kamara's inviting cross.

Derby were under the cosh for much of the rest of the game and conceded twice more, Aleksandar Mitrovic netting his 13th league goal of the season and Tom Cairney adding a late cherry on top.

While Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos copped a lot of flak for his display, Lawrence very much had an off day following his early missed chance, and some of the Pride Park faithful gave their thoughts on social media.

Here is some of the reaction:

What was that???? I could have put that in — Guy Pearson (@GuyPearson1) November 26, 2019

My goodness Lawrence — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) November 26, 2019

What a miss by Lawrence. I could have put that one away! Great play by the Rams though. #dcfc — Ram (@DCFC100) November 26, 2019

Just like Forest, Lawrence misses a sitter in an away game in the first five minutes. Any wonder we’re so poor away from home? #dcfc #dcfcfans — Wayne (@WayneT70) November 26, 2019

That’s what happens when you don’t take your chances. Lawrence HAS to score ‍♂️ #dcfc #dcfcfans — MJR (@MJRose_) November 26, 2019

Lawrence having one of his 'off' days thus far #dcfc — Phil Ruston (@PRuston) November 26, 2019

Martin not in the game waghorn not in the game lawrence not in the game......game over #dcfc — Bullyboib (@bullyboib) November 26, 2019

Can anyone tell me how Lawrence manages to play for a full 90mins every week? I know he’s had a tough time of late, but... #dcfc — Reece Parkin (@ParkinReece) November 26, 2019

Lawrence has been magic of late but that early miss was massive and he didnt recover from it. Poor night for him. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) November 26, 2019

The result saw Derby slip to 13th in the Championship table, with QPR up next on Saturday at Pride Park.