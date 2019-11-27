Dele Alli shares what Tottenham's players said at half-time against Olympiacos

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 4-2 winners over their Greek opponents on the night.

Dele Alli has revealed to BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League match against Olympiacos, that the players were saying that their performance could not get any worse at half-time.

Spurs went into the break 2-1 down against Olympiacos, and Jose Mourinho’s side were lucky to be within touching distance.

Spurs had been awful in the first 45 minutes, and only a late Alli goal, which came about in rather fortuitous circumstances, kept them in the game.

Tottenham’s players were under no illusions over how poor they had been.

And Alli says that Spurs’s players were all admitting that they could not get any worse in the second period.

“Like H [Harry Kane] said we didn’t start nowhere near well enough,” Alli said.

“We said at half-time we couldn’t perform any worse than what we did in the first-half, and that was a good thing to take into the second half, knowing that we could only get better.”

Thankfully for Spurs they were much improved in the second period, as they turned the game around.

Tottenham ended up winning the contest 4-2, and Mourinho kept up his good start with the North London club.

Spurs have now confirmed their qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League, ahead of their final group stage match in the competition.