David Moyes's past comments on West Ham United's Declan Rice are now interesting

West Ham United are said to be considering giving David Moyes a chance to return to the London Stadium.

David Moyes would surely make West Ham United’s Declan Rice the heartbeat of his side if he does take the job at the London Stadium, if his comments to TalkSport earlier this season are anything to go by.

The Telegraph suggest that West Ham are considering putting Moyes in charge again, as they seek to find a replacement for Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham are winless in eight games, which has put Pellegrini under serious pressure.

When Moyes was last at West Ham Rice was really young, although he did play for the first-team occasionally.

Rice has since become a mainstay in West Ham’s midfield, where he is tasked with offering protection to the Hammers back four.

And Moyes has been impressed with the progress that Rice has made since he left West Ham.

“Declan is improving all the time. I think this season he has been exceptional. I think the step up he’s made to play for England,” Moyes said, as covered at the time by The Boot Room.

“When we had him at West Ham he had to play centre-half because we were short and had a few injuries at the times. He’s a great boy, a great learner, wants to improve all the time. I think he’s got a big future.

“He has become nearly that central midfield play England is looking for. I think Declan Rice might be the future now.”

Considering Moyes seemingly rates Rice so highly, his place in West Ham’s team would surely be secure even if the Hammers change managers.

As things stand it looks as if Pellegrini will stay in charge for the time being, with the Hammers currently preparing to face Chelsea at the weekend.