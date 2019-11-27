Darren Bent claims Mauricio Pochettino didn't trust Tottenham forward Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura has now started back-to-back games for Tottenham Hotspur after initially struggling to earn game time under Mauricio Pochettino before his sacking.

Sky Sports pundit Darren Bent has claimed that Jose Mourinho now believes in Lucas Moura after Mauricio Pochettino didn't trust the attacker.

Last season, Moura was one of the unsung hero's for Spurs, but despite netting a hat-trick in the Champions League semi-final, he found himself on the bench for the final.

During this campaign, to the surprise of many, Moura's game time was reduced even further under Pochettino, but he has started both games under his new manager.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League (26/11/19 at 10:25 pm), Former Premier League striker Bent thinks that Spurs look more balanced with Moura in the side.

“It looks like Mourinho believes in him,” Bent told Sky Sports. “I think that's the key. If you look at what he did last season, especially towards the end of last season – how can you score a hat-trick in the semi-final of the Champions League and not play in the final?

“We have seen it before. We saw him score against Manchester City and then doesn't play the next game. I think Mourinho is probably one of those manager that believes in him.

“I think they look more balanced when he's on the right, Son on the left and Kane down the middle. I just don't think Pochettino trusted him.”

Many Spurs have been in and out of the side under Pochettino, from Christian Eriksen to Jan Vertongen.

Those two players are out-of-contract at the end of the season, so it is understandable as to why Pochettino was so undecided on them, but Moura's continued starts on the bench left fans surprised.

But since Mourinho's arrival, he has made changes of his own, including bringing Moura back into the starting XI and Eric Dier.