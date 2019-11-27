Danny Murphy urges Tottenham to do 'everything' to keep hold of Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld is out of contract with Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Danny Murphy has urged Tottenham to do 'everything' to keep hold of Toby Alderweireld at the end of the season.

It has been well-documented that Alderweireld is one of three Spurs players who is out-of-contract with Spurs at the end of the season.

Whilst it was looking likely that someone like Alderweireld was heading for the exit door next summer on a Bosman, all of that now may change because of the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports News (26/11/19 at 10:30 pm), former Spurs man Murphy made it clear that Mourinho needs to use his 'power' to keep Alderweireld in North London.

“Alderweireld is a big one because he is what I call a proper defender in terms of good with the ball and good without the ball,” Murphy told Sky Sports. “Defends well, calm and great with the ball.

“I would be doing everything I can to try to keep him because the problem is if he goes you will be spending all your budget on trying to get someone in as good as him.

“Mourinho's power comes in and if he says he really wants him then let's try to find a way of getting the wages up or giving him some [bonuses]. Or you have to replace him but it's going to cost you 'x amount'.”

Mourinho's arrival has certainly changed things but time will only tell by how much things will change.

Alderweireld is a very underrated figure and if Spurs can tie down his future then it'll bode well for Tottenham's defence and the younger players.

The likes of Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez are still up and coming, as it would help their development if Alderweireld is beside them.