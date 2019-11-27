Danny Mills is 'incredibly surprised' Sean Dyche isn't being touted for the Everton job

Marco Silva is set to remain in charge of Everton for their weekend clash against Leicester City.

Sky Sports pundit Danny Mills has stated that he is 'incredibly surprised' that Burnley boss Sean Dyche isn't being considered for the Everton job.

Marco Silva is set to take charge of Everton's clash against high-flying Leicester City on Sunday, but his days are seemingly numbered, as reported by BBC Sport.

Since Everton's home defeat to Norwich, which now sees them sitting two places above the relegation zone, there have been numerous names touted for the Goodison Park hotseat.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports News (26/11/19 at 10:45 am), former Manchester City defender Mills explained why Dyche should be considered.

"I am still incredibly surprised that Sean Dyche doesn't get a mention," Mills told Sky Sports. "Why would you not? Look where Burnley are, at the moment. Look what he has done.

"People will say the football isn't the greatest at times. Yes, but that's down to the player he has available. He doesn't have a David Silva. He doesn't have a Rodri to go and play. I would throw Sean Dyche into that mix. He plays to his strengths. He looks at his players. What have I got? What is available? What can I buy? and let's play to their strengths.

"They are in it, at the moment. They have issues. They are way too close to the relegation zone. So, how do you get out of it? You cannot just go and say 'we are going to play brilliant football'. You have to sort things out defensively first. So that does mean brining in a slightly more defensive coach for the first few games, whether that's Moyes, Allardyce or Dyche."

It seems that most people are expecting Silva to get the chop pretty soon but it will be interesting to see what happens if Everton wins on Sunday.

Not only that, after the game at the King Power Stadium, Everton will then travel to Anfield to take on their bitter rivals Liverpool, who are sitting top of the league.

Given that Everton are seemingly waiting to pick the right man for the job, it does seem as though Silva will be in charge until that person is found.