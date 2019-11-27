Quick links

Could Mateusz Bogusz replace Leeds' Tyler Roberts?

Shane Callaghan
Could Mateusz Bogusz benefit if Leeds United's Tyler Roberts is sidelined for a while?

Just when Leeds United's Tyler Roberts was getting back into the swing of things, he's injured again.

The 20-year-old didn't start a game for the Whites this season until this month due to an injury-hit start to the campaign.

On Tuesday night, Roberts suffered a muscle problem in Leeds' 1-0 win away to Reading, leaving the field after 35 minutes.

Pablo Hernandez moved into a number 10 role and had a good game, as the Spanish playmaker often does.

 

But it leaves Marcelo Bielsa with one less attacking midfielder for the moment and should the Argentine bring Mateusz Bogusz into the senior team soon?

The Polish gem hasn't made a Championship debut for Leeds yet despite joining last January.

He impressed on the club's pre-season tour of Australia this past summer, and scored a wonderful goal in a friendly, but he's back to being a regular with the Under-23s.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting teenagers coming through and if Roberts is out for a while then maybe, just maybe, Bielsa should promote the teenager.

Leeds have a lot of games between now and January 1 - eight, to be specific - and it might not be the smartest idea if Bielsa were to ask a 34-year-old Hernandez to play every few days.

Rotation is key and Bogusz has done enough overall to deserve a shot.

