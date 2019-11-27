Confirmed Liverpool line-up: Gomez starts, Alexander-Arnold benched

Liverpool take on Napoli at Anfield in the Champions League tonight...

Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Liverpool substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool head into the game having snatched a late win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, and have made some changes tonight.

The Reds go with Alisson in goal as usual, but Joe Gomez comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, joining Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson in the back four.

Fabinho keeps his place in holding midfield, with James Milner brought into the midfield three alongside the Brazilian and Jordan Henderson.

Mohamed Salah returns to action tonight having been an unused substitute at Crystal Palace, with the Egyptian seemingly back close to full fitness.

He joins Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the usual Liverpool attack, meaning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has to make do with a spot on the bench.

The same goes for Alexander-Arnold, alongside Adrian, Gini Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.