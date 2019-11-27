Quick links

Confirmed Liverpool line-up: Gomez starts, Alexander-Arnold benched

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) General view of Anfield before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United...
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool take on Napoli at Anfield in the Champions League tonight...

Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Liverpool substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool head into the game having snatched a late win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, and have made some changes tonight.

The Reds go with Alisson in goal as usual, but Joe Gomez comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, joining Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson in the back four.

Fabinho keeps his place in holding midfield, with James Milner brought into the midfield three alongside the Brazilian and Jordan Henderson.

Mohamed Salah returns to action tonight having been an unused substitute at Crystal Palace, with the Egyptian seemingly back close to full fitness.

He joins Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the usual Liverpool attack, meaning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has to make do with a spot on the bench.

The same goes for Alexander-Arnold, alongside Adrian, Gini Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

