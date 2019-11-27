Clash Of Clans: Wall price reduction for Winter Jam update 2019

Prior to the December 2019 update with Town Hall 13, Supercell have reduced the prices of Walls and other tools in Clash Of Clans with Winter Jam.

Clash Of Clans' December 2019 update with Town Hall 13 is a much-anticipated extravaganza, but before then players can enjoy Supercell's recently started Winter Jam. This is an exciting event that boasts massively reduced prices for the likes of Walls.

The winter 2019 update with Town Hall 13 is predicted to arrive sometime between December 9th and 13th, meaning fans have about two-weeks to prepare for the event.

COD MOBILE: How to use a PS4 and Xbox One controller for iOS or Android

Clash Of Clans Winter 2019 update Town Hall 13

Clash Of Clans' Winter 2019 update with Town Hall 13 is expected to arrive between December 9th and 13th.

Only a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated event has been released thus far to confirm Town Hall 13 and possibly a new hero.

In addition to the above, the update is also said to bring improvements to the Clan recruitment system.

You can prepare yourselves for Clash Of Clans' December 2019 update by taking advantage of the generous discounts provided by Supercell with Winter Jam.

Clash Of Clans' Winter Jam reduces the prices of Walls

The Clash Of Clans Winter Jam 2019 event boasts a 50% price reduction for Walls, Gear Ups and Traps.

Now is your chance to take advantage of this offering before "the huge Winter update" arrives shortly afterwards.

Winter Jam finishes on December 9th so you have 12-days to finish building your walls as cheaply as possible.

BAD NEWS: How to get Faz-Coins in FNAF AR

Clash Of Clans is available on iOS and Android.