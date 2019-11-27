Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Online multiplayer for PS4 isn't working

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Online Multiplayer For PS4 Isn't Working
PS4 gamers are rightfully annoyed that the online multiplayer for the recently released Sid Meier's Civilization VI still isn't working.

2K Games' Sid Meier's Civilization VI has finally arrived on PlayStation 4 after gracing the PC in 2016, but a lot of Sony loyalists are unable to fully enjoy the product thanks to the online multiplayer still not working five days after launch.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is one of the best and most revered strategy games of the decade, and its arrival on PS4 and Xbox One was much anticipated. It's being sold at the full retail price of £44.99 on the PSN store, which makes it all the more aggravating that the online aspect still isn't working.

The multiplayer is arguably the best feature of Civilization VI, so it's massively disappointing that PS4 players are left in the dark.

Civilization 6: The online multiplayer for PS4 isn't working

A number of PlayStation 4 owners have complained about how the online multiplayer for Sid Meier's Civilization VI isn't working.

According to various posts on Reddit, the issue with the online multiplayer appears to be that nothing happens when accepting invites.

2K Games have responded to the complaints on Twitter (18 hours ago as of writing) to say that they are investigating the issue.

An update will be provided once they have one, but for now the online multiplayer continues to be broken for too many people.

This article will be updated when 2K have resolved the issue.

"Waste of money"

