Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Online multiplayer for PS4 isn't working

PS4 gamers are rightfully annoyed that the online multiplayer for the recently released Sid Meier's Civilization VI still isn't working.

2K Games' Sid Meier's Civilization VI has finally arrived on PlayStation 4 after gracing the PC in 2016, but a lot of Sony loyalists are unable to fully enjoy the product thanks to the online multiplayer still not working five days after launch.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is one of the best and most revered strategy games of the decade, and its arrival on PS4 and Xbox One was much anticipated. It's being sold at the full retail price of £44.99 on the PSN store, which makes it all the more aggravating that the online aspect still isn't working.

The multiplayer is arguably the best feature of Civilization VI, so it's massively disappointing that PS4 players are left in the dark.

CALL OF DUTY: Modern Warfare will receive three classic maps on December 3rd

Civilization 6: The online multiplayer for PS4 isn't working

A number of PlayStation 4 owners have complained about how the online multiplayer for Sid Meier's Civilization VI isn't working.

According to various posts on Reddit, the issue with the online multiplayer appears to be that nothing happens when accepting invites.

2K Games have responded to the complaints on Twitter (18 hours ago as of writing) to say that they are investigating the issue.

An update will be provided once they have one, but for now the online multiplayer continues to be broken for too many people.

This article will be updated when 2K have resolved the issue.

WINTER JAM: Clash Of Clans now has reduced prices for Walls

We’re aware users on PS4 are encountering issues when trying to connect to multiplayer matches. We’re looking into this and will provide more information once available. — Sid Meier's Civilization (@CivGame) November 26, 2019

"Waste of money"

@AspyrMedia Civilization VI on PS4 is broken. Paid $60 to play it, along with three other friends, and friends can't join online matches or even see my server. People say the solution is to wait in the lobby for 3 HOURS! Come on. Did the devs not even TRY to play the game online? — Christopher Martin (@ChristopherM_M) November 26, 2019

@2KSupport (CIVILIZATION VI) The multiplayer is not working on PS4 FIX your game. we paid 60$ for this game. — AHMAD K. (@AHMAD__2K) November 25, 2019

@2KSupport Still no explanation as to why the multiplayer for Civilization VI for the PS4 isn't working. When will it be up and running? @CivGame @AspyrMedia @FiraxisGames @2K — Justin Arias (@NigelThaNarwhal) November 25, 2019

@2KSupport FIX CIVILIZATION 6 MULTIPLAYER ON PS4. Why release this game at full price when it doesn't even work!? — Crunchy (@CrunchyChews) November 25, 2019

@CivGame @2k @FiraxisGames Avoid buying Civilization 6 on PS4. Multiplayer broken. Lobby problems. No Cloud either. What happened to “Test before release”? #wasteofmoney — Nick Wright (@nevryntweet) November 24, 2019