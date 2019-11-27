Celtic must consider bringing Filip Benkovic back

The big Croat enjoyed a brilliant loan spell from Leicester City at Celtic last season.

Back in the summer, Celtic fans were desperate to see Filip Benkovic stay at the club.

Brendan Rodgers brought the towering Croatian centre-back to Parkhead in 2018 and Benkovic enjoyed an excellent season-long loan from Leicester City, helping the Hoops to a treble Treble.

Subscribe

He returned to his parent club in June in a bid to impress his manager - also Rodgers - en route to becoming a regular for the Premier League side who spent £13 million on him 16 months ago [Sky Sports].

Thing is, that hasn't happened.

The 22-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for the Foxes this season in any competition and Celtic should ask about bringing him back on loan in January.

That's because Neil Lennon's side will be competing on three fronts in the new year - Premiership, Europa League and Scottish Cup - but the Northern Irishman isn't flush with quality centre-backs.

He has Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien, both of whom are having great seasons so far, but the well runs a bit dry beyond those two.

There's Nir Bitton who, due to his injury record, cannot really be relied upon, and the same might be argued about Jozo Simunovic, who is sidelined at the moment and won't return until the new year.

If Ajer or Jullien were to join him in the treatment room then it's a massive blow for Lennon and he just can't take the risk, with Rangers breathing down their neck domestically.

Celtic need another quality centre-back in January and if Benkovic isn't playing down South, why not bring him back?