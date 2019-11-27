Quick links

Celtic

Leicester City

Celtic must consider bringing Filip Benkovic back

Shane Callaghan
Celtic's Croatian defender Filip Benkovic (R) and Celtic's Scottish forward Ryan Christie celebrate their 1-0 win in front of supporters after the UEFA Europa League group B football match...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The big Croat enjoyed a brilliant loan spell from Leicester City at Celtic last season.

Filip Benkovic of Celtic in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Back in the summer, Celtic fans were desperate to see Filip Benkovic stay at the club.

Brendan Rodgers brought the towering Croatian centre-back to Parkhead in 2018 and Benkovic enjoyed an excellent season-long loan from Leicester City, helping the Hoops to a treble Treble.

Subscribe

He returned to his parent club in June in a bid to impress his manager - also Rodgers - en route to becoming a regular for the Premier League side who spent £13 million on him 16 months ago [Sky Sports].

Thing is, that hasn't happened.

The 22-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for the Foxes this season in any competition and Celtic should ask about bringing him back on loan in January.

 

That's because Neil Lennon's side will be competing on three fronts in the new year - Premiership, Europa League and Scottish Cup - but the Northern Irishman isn't flush with quality centre-backs.

He has Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien, both of whom are having great seasons so far, but the well runs a bit dry beyond those two.

There's Nir Bitton who, due to his injury record, cannot really be relied upon, and the same might be argued about Jozo Simunovic, who is sidelined at the moment and won't return until the new year.

If Ajer or Jullien were to join him in the treatment room then it's a massive blow for Lennon and he just can't take the risk, with Rangers breathing down their neck domestically.

Celtic need another quality centre-back in January and if Benkovic isn't playing down South, why not bring him back?

Filip Benkovic of Celtic celebrates with the team as they win the league during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC at Celtic Park on May...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch