Celtic fans react as Neil Lennon shares Mikey Johnston and Greg Taylor fitness update

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon is seen during a press conference at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League match between Celtic and Lazio on October 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic are in action at Parkhead tomorrow night, the Hoops already through to the last 32 of the Europa League.

Celtic's new interim manager Neil Lennon is unveiled at Celtic Park on February 27, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Neil Lennon's latest fitness update ahead of the Hoops' Europa League clash.

The Bhoys host Rennes at Parkhead on Thursday night having already secured qualification to the last 32 of the competition, their last fixture a 2-1 win away at Lazio sealed by Olivier Ntcham's 95th-minute winner.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Lennon confirmed that Greg Taylor is “ready to play” after announcing that Jonny Hayes wouldn’t make the clash, while Mikey Johnston is also available for selection.

 

 

Hayes started Saturday’s win over Livingston but was taken off at the beginning of the second half after failing to shake off a knock, being replaced by Taylor who performed well in what was just his second Hoops appearance.

Johnston, meanwhile, has been absent for Celtic since September’s derby victory over Rangers at Ibrox, but in his 10 games this term, he has notched up an impressive three goals and four assists according to Transfermarkt.

Here is what some Celtic fans made of Lennon's update, as shared by the Parkhead club's Twitter channel:

The battle for first and second place in Group E is yet to be settled, with Celtic currently top on 10 points and CFR Cluj on 9 with two games left to play, while Lazio, on three points, retain slim hopes of making the next round as they host the Romanian champions on matchday five.

Celtic will be taking on a side which is continuing to struggle in Ligue 1, currently sitting 12th in the French top-flight table on 18 points, and they suffered a 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Dijon at the weekend despite taking the lead.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

