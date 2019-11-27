Celtic fans react as Neil Lennon shares Mikey Johnston and Greg Taylor fitness update

Celtic are in action at Parkhead tomorrow night, the Hoops already through to the last 32 of the Europa League.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Neil Lennon's latest fitness update ahead of the Hoops' Europa League clash.

The Bhoys host Rennes at Parkhead on Thursday night having already secured qualification to the last 32 of the competition, their last fixture a 2-1 win away at Lazio sealed by Olivier Ntcham's 95th-minute winner.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Lennon confirmed that Greg Taylor is “ready to play” after announcing that Jonny Hayes wouldn’t make the clash, while Mikey Johnston is also available for selection.

Hayes started Saturday’s win over Livingston but was taken off at the beginning of the second half after failing to shake off a knock, being replaced by Taylor who performed well in what was just his second Hoops appearance.

Johnston, meanwhile, has been absent for Celtic since September’s derby victory over Rangers at Ibrox, but in his 10 games this term, he has notched up an impressive three goals and four assists according to Transfermarkt.

Here is what some Celtic fans made of Lennon's update, as shared by the Parkhead club's Twitter channel:

Hope to see wee Mikey back asap, I think people have forgot how pivotal his form was early season before we were fully up to speed. — MonThe (@hoopleheads_) 27 November 2019

Perfect match for Taylor to shis what he can offer in a defensive capacity. — Tom (@tomcelticfc) 27 November 2019

Prodigal son returns — MickeyMigs (@mickeymigsy) 27 November 2019

Very impressed with Greg Taylor's performance on Saturday when he came on. No problems with him playing moving forward tomorrow night — Benny McGoogan (@BennyMcgoogan) 27 November 2019

Foster

Fringpong Ajer Julian Taylor

Brown McGregor

Forest Christie Johnson

Eduard



Please forward to the gaffer — Anthony Harris ️⚽ (@harrisanthonys) 27 November 2019

Just remember wee Fringpong can't play, ok, start Bitton and move Ajer to the RB position or start Bauer. — Anthony Harris ️⚽ (@harrisanthonys) 27 November 2019

Announce jonny Hayes tackle video — Pleasetalktomeless (@talktomeless121) 27 November 2019

The Greg Taylor x Mikey Johnston masterclass tomorrow is going to be unreal — Jamie (@Jamie67_) 27 November 2019

The battle for first and second place in Group E is yet to be settled, with Celtic currently top on 10 points and CFR Cluj on 9 with two games left to play, while Lazio, on three points, retain slim hopes of making the next round as they host the Romanian champions on matchday five.

Celtic will be taking on a side which is continuing to struggle in Ligue 1, currently sitting 12th in the French top-flight table on 18 points, and they suffered a 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Dijon at the weekend despite taking the lead.