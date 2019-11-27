Callum McGregor responds when asked about Lennon v Rodgers comparison

Celtic's Callum McGregor has hailed boss Neil Lennon.

Celtic ace Callum McGregor has told The Glasgow Evening Times that he thinks Neil Lennon may well be bolder than Brendan Rodgers in European games.

The Bhoys are back in Europa League action on Thursday night, as they take on Rennes at Parkhead in their penultimate group stage game.

So far, it's been a great campaign for Celtic. They drew at Rennes in their first game, then exorcised the demons from their Champions League qualifying campaign by beating CFR Cluj.

Then came two wins over Italian giants Lazio, with Olivier Ntcham's last-gasp winner in Rome last time out securing Celtic's path into the knockout stages.

Celtic fans are dreaming of a real run in the Europa League now, and they do look better equipped for European football under Lennon than they did under predecessor Rodgers.

Last year's Europa League group stage progression was much less convincing, and Rodgers ended up leaving the club just days after a knockout defeat at the hands of Valencia.

Now, midfielder McGregor has admitted that Lennon may well be bolder than Rodgers when it comes to European games, with results proof of a more adventurous approach.

McGregor feels Celtic now have enough experience to go and succeed in Europe this season, and Lennon appears to be giving his players more belief than Rodgers did.

“He could be [bolder than Rodgers]. You see with results,” said McGregor. “We went to Lazio and I think people hoped rather than had any expectation but when you deliver a result like that it changes everyone’s mindset.”

“That's what we have to do now as a team in Europe. We have been great domestically and that is still our bread and butter, we still have to look after that, but I think in Europe now we probably have enough experience where we can really go and try to do something,” he added.