CoD Modern Warfare roadmap: Season 1 adds Vacant map on December 3rd

The recently revealed roadmap for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare shares that on December 3rd the season 1 battle pass will add the multiplayer map Vacant.

While Call Of Duty Mobile has recently rejuvenated itself with the introduction of zombies and controller support, Modern Warfare is making itself fresh again also but with a season 1 battle pass that will introduce a bunch of classic multiplayer maps including Vacant. In this article you'll discover everything you need to know about the recently revealed roadmap.

For those who don't know and were curious as to why there's no money-grabbing microtransactions or loot boxes in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare, the reason is because Activision decided to veto the inclusion of these much hated fears in favour of a seasonal model with battle passes.

These battle passes provide free and premium-priced content, and Activision has recently announced the roadmap for season 1. If you've been a fan of the never-ending series since the original Modern Warfare, then you will no doubt be delighted with the content that is set to arrive.

MODERN WARFARE CROSSPLAY: How to add PS4, Xbox One and PC friends on Call Of Duty

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 adds Vacant and Shipment multiplayer maps

Season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare will add the multiplayer maps Vacant and Shipment for free.

Fans of Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare will no doubt recognise and be excited by the arrival of these classic maps along with Crash.

In addition to the three multiplayer maps mentioned above, the season 1 update for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare will also add the Ground War map Port, as well as the Gunfight maps Cargo and Atrium.

Activision note that players should look for additional multiplayer maps as season 1 progresses.

As well as the maps mentioned above, the season 1 update will also bring about gifts such as Reinforce, On-Site Procurement and Infected as multiplayer and Gunfight modes. Again, look out for more additional modes as season 1 progresses.

Finally, the season 1 update will also introduce fresh Spec Ops experiences such as Bomb Squad and Pitch Black.

The season 1 update is expected to arrive on December 3rd, but some of the above content may arrive shortly afterwards.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 roadmap

You can find Activision's roadmap for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 in its entirety below:

Crash (Multiplayer Map): The iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map has returned with all the flanking routes and action-packed rooftop encounters you remember.

Vacant (Multiplayer Map): An abandoned office, previously visited in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, leads to intense interior combat across the complex.

Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight Map): The classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map where fast and frenetic action reigns supreme.

Port (Ground War Map): Battle across massive shipping crates, cranes, buildings and streets in this unique Ground War map experience.

Cargo (Gunfight Map): An open-roof storage vessel for shipping containers, on docks of London.

Atrium (Gunfight Map): The centerpiece of a Verdansk palace, still intact despite the conflict raging nearby.

Additional Maps: Look for additional multiplayer maps as Season 1 progresses.

Reinforce (Multiplayer Mode): A hybrid of Dom and S&D, a single-life mode with both teams competing for control of three flags.

On Site Procurement (O.S.P.) (Gunfight Mode): A tactically rich 2v2 mode with a twist: Begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.

Infected (Multiplayer Mode): It’s hunt or be hunted in this survival party game mode!

Additional Modes: Look for more modes as Season 1 continues.

Bomb Squad (Special Ops Experience): Forces still loyal to Barkov have planted explosives around the city of Al-Raab. You’re here to defuse the situation.

Grounded (Special Ops Experience): Enemies have seized Barkov’s former airbase. Engage and eliminate them.

Pitch Black (Special Ops Experience): Infiltrate Barkov’s former estate and recover all required intel before an exfill in a Tactical Rover.

Just Reward (Special Ops Experience): Your squad targets the head of an enemy financial operation, hacking his data centers, and gaining intel.

Additional Content: Look for more Special Ops content as Season 1 continues.

COD MOBILE: PS4 controller support isn't working for some on Android

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.