Brighton and Leeds defender Ben White wins more plaudits

Leeds loanee starred in win over Reading.

The hard fought win on Tuesday night emphasised that Leeds United are not a prolific goalscoring team.

Their success this season is based on having the meanest defence in the Championship, which has given them the platform to get the goals they need at the other end.

A key part of this has been on loan defender Ben White, who was brought in from Brighton on a season long deal.

He was terrific again versus Reading this week as Leeds won the game 1-0.

BBC presenter Jacqui Oatley took to Twitter to praise White's performance.

So impressed with Leeds centre half Ben White (on loan from #BHAFC). A #LUFC commentator had described him as “John Stones without the errors”. The way he carries the ball out of defence, wow. Leeds staff member: “he’ll start the next World Cup for England ”. #ReadingFC 0-1. — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) November 26, 2019

The way White is getting attention will have Leeds wishing they had him permanently.

The hype is justified, and is not slowing down. That is only going to make Brighton more reluctant to sell him.

For now, Leeds just have to enjoy him while they can and hope this is their year for promotion.