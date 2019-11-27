Brendan Rodgers's comments about Celtic's Jack Hendry look false

The Celtic defender was tipped by Brendan Rodgers to bounce back from criticism, but he hasn't.

Well, Brendan Rodgers clearly got it very wrong with regards to Jack Hendry.

He got it wrong by signing him in the first place, but he also got it very wrong with what he said about the 24-year-old a little over a year ago.

Hendry endured a difficult first six months at Celtic following a £1.5 million move from Dundee almost two years ago.

But it got much harder for him at the start of last season as the Scottish centre-back suffered through a dismal run of form, resulting in Rodgers dropping him.

Speaking last October, the former Hoops boss said via The GET: "He is honest, he knows he can make mistakes but he’s learning in a tough school where wins are important. I’m pretty confident he will grow from this and show he’s a good player.”

By virtue of the fact that Hendry has played 11 minutes of senior football this season and just been sent off in a reserve game, you could probably say that he hasn't grown from the criticism, nor has he shown that he's a good player just yet.

On Tuesday, the centre-back was red carded in a game against Brentford reserves, for a tackle in their box.

The fact he's even playing for the reserves is in itself a low point, considering this is a player who has caps for Scotland, but being sent off is a new low for Hendry. He's far worse off now than when Rodgers made those comments.

You can never rule anybody at Celtic when history indicates even fringe players can turn into key members of the squad, but there appears to be very little future in Glasgow for the defender.