Braga boss doesn't want Nuno to replace Arsenal's Unai Emery

The Wolverhampton Wanderers manager is being linked with Arsenal.

Braga boss Ricardo Sa Pinto has admitted that Nuno Espirito Santo has done an 'outstanding' job at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but doesn't want him to replace his friend Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Pressure is mounting on the Arsenal head coach after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton left them eighth in the Premier League table.

Boos and jeers echoed around the Emirates Stadium after the result and it looks like the North Londoners could be hiring a new manager soon.

Nuno - who brought Wolves into the Premier League from the Championship - is reportedly in the frame to replace Emery [The Daily Mail].

But Sa Pinto finds himself conflicted, admitting that his fellow Portuguese trainer is doing a fantastic job in the West Midlands, but his friendship with the Arsenal boss makes it awkward for him.

The Braga man, whose side face Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday, told The Express & Star: "He has done an outstanding job. Firstly he took Wolves from the Championship to the Premier League.

"I have a great friend at Arsenal as Unai Emery has been my friend for a long time. If Nuno goes to Arsenal I would be sad - because it means Unai would have left."

The likes of Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri have also been linked with the Gunners.

There is pressure on Arsenal to not only make the right appointment, but unite fans in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur's appointment of Jose Mourinho last week set the bar very high for their North London rivals and you wonder if Nuno would be a tad underwhelming in comparison.