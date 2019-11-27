Barry Ferguson claims Ryan Kent will perform for Rangers when they meet Celtic next month

Rangers and Celtic are set to meet in two crucial clashes in December.

Barry Ferguson has warned Celtic that Ryan Kent will put in a 'top performance' for Rangers when the Old Firm duo meet next month.

Both Celtic and Rangers will contest the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden before meeting in the Scottish Premiership before the winter break kicks in.

Last season, Kent put in some strong performances during Old Firm matches and over the weekend he netted his first goals of the season.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, former Gers man Ferguson is adamant that 'special talent' Kent will be 'main guy' for Rangers against Celtic next month.

"He is a special talent," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "I just like the way he carries the ball. The things he can do, either on the left flank or the right flank. Once he gets up to speed because of his previous hamstring injury, he will be a top, top player.

On Kent using Hampden Park to show he's a big game player: "I thought he was the main player for Rangers last season in the Old Firm games. He stepped up to the plate. I have no doubt he will do that at Hampden because for me he is a special talent.

"You don't start off at Liverpool. And Liverpool weren't keen on getting rid of him that's why Rangers had to pay £7 million. I have no doubt he'll put a top performance in. He puts performances like he did on Sunday, I have seen him play better, but it was still a good performance. It was that first goal. That's a special player that scores those sorts of goals and he'll be hoping he can do that at Hampden."

Celtic have been utterly dominant on the domestic circuit for the last three seasons and they will be searching for a historic 10th straight trophy.

But this game provides Steven Gerrard with a great chance to end Celtic's run, and more importantly, register his first trophy as Rangers boss.

If the Gers are to win then the performances of the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Steven Davis around the pitch will be very key.